BRIGHTON, Colo (CBS4) – If you’re curious about tiny homes. The latest craze comes to the Adams County Fairgrounds this weekend with the second annual Colorado Tiny House Festival. Check out small living structures of all sorts Friday through Sunday. One day passes start at 10 dollars.

Colorado Tiny House Festival

Kick off the start of summer at one of the most popular block parties on Saturday. The Highlands Street Fair returns to 32nd street in Denver. It features live music, local restaurants, and shopping from small businesses. The best part- it’s free to enjoy!

Highlands Street Fair

The City of Arvada is bringing the beach to Ralston Park. Feel the island vibes Saturday and Sunday at “Sand in the City.”

The two-day beach party offers free activities for kids, live hawaiian entertainment….and giant sand scupltures. You can also help organizers break the Guinness World Record for the largest hula dance. Its $5 for adults, kids, 12 and under, are free.

Sand in the City

The beer garden is back at Skyline Park. Now through the end of October, enjoy a cold brew in the heart of the city. Play ping-pong or try your hand at a miniature golf course while listening to live music. And, nosh on street food while sampling a selection of 12 beers on tap, if you’re 21 or older. It’s a free, all ages event.

Skyline Park Beer Garden