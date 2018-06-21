COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The longest day of the year is dedicated to protecting the world’s tallest land animal.
Zoos and conservation agencies around the globe take part in World Giraffe Day to create awareness about the challenges giraffes face in the wild and raise money to support their survival.
According to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, there are fewer than 100,000 giraffes left in all of Africa.
Many took to Twitter to share adorable photos and interesting facts.
Many groups also shared important information about the decline of their numbers
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs celebrated the birth of its 200th giraffe calf in June. The calf, named Penny, has required intensive medical care. If you would like to make a donation to help the zoo pay for Penny’s medical care, click here.
Visit Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) for resources and valuable ways to support giraffe conservation in Africa. To make a donation, click here.