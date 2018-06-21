COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The longest day of the year is dedicated to protecting the world’s tallest land animal.

Zoos and conservation agencies around the globe take part in World Giraffe Day to create awareness about the challenges giraffes face in the wild and raise money to support their survival.

According to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, there are fewer than 100,000 giraffes left in all of Africa.

Many took to Twitter to share adorable photos and interesting facts.

#DYK the Giraffe's name 'Giraffa camelopardalis' roughly means ‘a camel marked like a leopard who walks swiftly’? Like camels, giraffes have a (small) hump on their backs & only need to drink water every few days, getting what they need from the plants they eat #WorldGiraffeDay pic.twitter.com/HGDB0dYy2B — Sheldrick Wildlife (@DSWT) June 21, 2018

#WorldGiraffeDay When you look in the mirror and like what you see…. Source: youtubeanimals pic.twitter.com/2HjgPfWuU4 — The Invisible Man (@invisibleman_17) June 21, 2018

#WorldGiraffeDay

Female giraffes give birth standing up. Their young fall about 2m to the ground and can stand up within an hour of birth! Discover more remarkable facts about giraffes: https://t.co/8cyi4prssn

📷 Fennessy / @Save_Giraffe pic.twitter.com/CidR8FEz8w — BBC Wildlife (@WildlifeMag) June 21, 2018

#WorldGiraffeDay Thanks for sticking your neck out for me and I hope I can help make the point… #WorthMoreAlive #StopWildlifePoaching pic.twitter.com/vyuZcV8F75 — Helping Rhinos 🦏 (@HelpingRhinos) June 21, 2018

#WorldGiraffeDay

A study published in 2016 suggests that the giraffe is not a species, but a subfamily containing four highly distinct species. Find out more amazing facts about giraffes: https://t.co/8cyi4prssn

📷 Manoj Shah / Getty pic.twitter.com/ucRD1y6W3E — BBC Wildlife (@WildlifeMag) June 21, 2018

Many groups also shared important information about the decline of their numbers

Due to hunting and poaching, these magnificent creatures were classed as Vulnerable on the Red List of Threatened Species. Today we remind ourselves we have a responsibility to put a STOP to this SILENT EXTINCTION! >> https://t.co/9GLw15qikz #worldgiraffeday #silentextinction pic.twitter.com/XNFkFTrUUm — Greenpeace Africa (@Greenpeaceafric) June 21, 2018

Giraffe were recently listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN list. They're suffering from habitat loss, trophy hunting & illegal poaching. We support wild Maasai giraffe conservation with tours & proceeds going to the Wild Nature Institute. #WorldGiraffeDay https://t.co/N6qgJr2NUj pic.twitter.com/2ONXqo2v9o — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 21, 2018

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs celebrated the birth of its 200th giraffe calf in June. The calf, named Penny, has required intensive medical care. If you would like to make a donation to help the zoo pay for Penny’s medical care, click here.

Visit Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) for resources and valuable ways to support giraffe conservation in Africa. To make a donation, click here.