BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 23-year-old Colorado Springs man suspected of shooting four people and killing one of them in Westminster last week has been formally charged with 11 counts.

Jeremy Webster now faces charges that include first degree murder and first degree assault.

Webster allegedly confessed to police that he was struggling with mental health issues after he was arrested. Investigators said they suspect road rage led to the shooting on June 14.

Earlier this week an Adams County Court judge ruled that no bond be granted for Webster.

A friend of victim Meghan Bigelow created a GoFundMe page for her and her sons. One of her sons was killed and she and another were critically hurt by the shooter. The suspect also fired at and injured a man in a different car.