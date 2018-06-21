  • CBS4On Air

Adams County, CedarWood Square Shooting, Colorado Springs, Jeremy Webster, Westminster
Jeremy Webster (credit: Westminster Police)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 23-year-old Colorado Springs man suspected of shooting four people and killing one of them in Westminster last week has been formally charged with 11 counts.

Jeremy Webster now faces charges that include first degree murder and first degree assault.

jeremy webster Westminster Shooting Suspect Formally Charged

Jeremy Webster (credit: Westminster Police)

Webster allegedly confessed to police that he was struggling with mental health issues after he was arrested. Investigators said they suspect road rage led to the shooting on June 14.

gettyimages 974963160 Westminster Shooting Suspect Formally Charged

(credit: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Earlier this week an Adams County Court judge ruled that no bond be granted for Webster.

jeremy webster arrested Westminster Shooting Suspect Formally Charged

Police arrest suspect Jeremy Webster on June 14. (credit: CBS)

A friend of victim Meghan Bigelow created a GoFundMe page for her and her sons. One of her sons was killed and she and another were critically hurt by the shooter. The suspect also fired at and injured a man in a different car.

