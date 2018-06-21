By Jeff Todd

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s not quite the golden ticket Charlie won to make it into Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, but the City of Westminster is hoping another golden prize will inspire people to help clean up a popular dog park.

“I think sometimes people bring their dogs and figure, ‘Oh, it’s such a huge park, the poo gets spread out no big deal,’” said Kristen May, the Stewardship Specialist for Westminster Open Space. “We actually find that the biggest concentration of poop is at the entrance of the dog park. I don’t know why that is, because we’ve got a ton of trash cans for people to use.”

Last year, volunteers picked up 1,000 pounds of dog waste from the park. This year the first 100 volunteers to sign up on Saturday’s cleanup will be eligible for prizes.

“They have about 2½ hours to collect. They’re going to come back and we’re going to digitally weigh them. Top 40 win the coveted golden poo, and then there’s other prizes we’re going to give away,” said Matt Moritz with Westminster Open Space.

Westminster started putting out glass eggs to encourage people to get outside on trails around Standley Lake. The idea has spread to this park cleanup.

“People are really excited about these. We started this initiative with the Standley Lake monster and folks have gotten really excited about the rainbow poop so your prize is golden poop,” May said.

LINKS: Golden Poo Dog Park Clean Up

Volunteer in Westminster

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.