DENVER (AP) — A sailor from Kansas who was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor is being reburied in Colorado, not far from the remains of his family.

The body of Wallace Eakes will be buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver on Thursday.

Eakes was born and raised in Caney, Kansas. He was a sailor on the USS Oklahoma and was killed when the ship was torpedoed and sank on Dec. 7, 1941.

Eakes had been buried as an unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, but his remains were recently identified through DNA.

His nephew and next of kin, Gary Eakes of Tacoma, Washington, decided to have his uncle’s body reburied in Colorado. Wallace Eakes’ parents and sister moved from Kansas to Colorado and are buried in a private cemetery in the area.

