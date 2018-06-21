  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fort Logan National Cemetery, Wallace Eakes, World War II

DENVER (AP) — A sailor from Kansas who was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor is being reburied in Colorado, not far from the remains of his family.

fort logan burglaries 10pkg frame 933 Sailor Killed At Pearl Harbor Being Reburied In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

The body of Wallace Eakes will be buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver on Thursday.

Eakes was born and raised in Caney, Kansas. He was a sailor on the USS Oklahoma and was killed when the ship was torpedoed and sank on Dec. 7, 1941.

Eakes had been buried as an unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, but his remains were recently identified through DNA.

His nephew and next of kin, Gary Eakes of Tacoma, Washington, decided to have his uncle’s body reburied in Colorado. Wallace Eakes’ parents and sister moved from Kansas to Colorado and are buried in a private cemetery in the area.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s