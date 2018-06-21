Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Englewood High School, Football Camp, Local TV, Von Miller

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos superstar Von Miller spent part of the week sharing his skills with young players.

The Broncos linebacker hosted his annual camp at Englewood High School this week.

Some of those campers worked on speed while others focused on what it takes to play wide receiver.

Miller says he hopes each camper can take away something special that was learned at camp.

“You know, pretty much, that they can’t go at me and if they go at me, then… nah, I’m just playing. Just that we’re all the same. I’m just a normal guy that got lucky and I was in the same shoes and if they can keep on pushing, who knows where they will end up,” said Miller.

