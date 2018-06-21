By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4)– The Salvation Army is closing its rehabilitation facility, which has operated since the 1950s in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood.

“This organization means a lot to me because of what it’s been able to do in its 154-year history,” said Captain Allison Struck. “In 154 years, part of what’s allowed us to stay in communities and grow to 134 countries is our ability to adapt.”

Struck is a 5th generation Salvationist. Her family has always believed in the founding mission, “soup, soap and salvation.”

Unfortunately, changing times have forced the organization to make cuts.

“After months of careful analysis, it was evident that unfortunately we can no longer successfully sustain this program, despite the critical need it fulfills in our community. Increased cost of doing business, urgent need of facility repairs and upgrades as well as, cost of retaining employees were all factors that lead to this decision,” the Salvation Army stated in a news release.

While many of the programs offered through the Salvation Army are government funded, the adult rehab facility is not. It is funded through donations and store purchases.

Staffing the stores that fund the facility has been tough enough, but finding staff to help at the rehab facility?

“Has become overwhelming and unmanageable for us in the last three years. We’re competing with a lot of different retailers and people for these entry level workers and it is not allowing us to care for the facility and our resources in the way that we need to,” said Struck.

The rehab facility is set to suspend operations on Sept. 1 “until further notice.” The stores located in Boulder, Littleton and Northglenn will close on Aug. 1.

The organization said the decision only affects the rehab center and the stores that support it. Stores in Parker and Colorado Springs will remain open “for now.”

Struck says no one will be left behind. There are still 60 men in the facility and the number one priority is finding them another facility where they can continue their recovery.

The Salvation Army is taking care of all costs associated with re-locating current program participants.

“In the time to come, we’ll be able to re-open stronger and better than we were before because we were smart now even though it was difficult,” said Struck.

