Filed Under:Fort Logan National Cemetery, Local TV, Pearl Harbor, Wallace Eakes, World War II, WWII

By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4)– At Fort Logan National Cemetery, there’s a funeral almost every day. On Thursday, there was a once-in-a-lifetime memorial service.

“It took 70 years,” said Gary Eakes.

pearl harbor burial 5pkg frame 480 Sailor Killed In Pearl Harbor Attack Buried With Honors In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

Gary and his sister, Janice Cope, were the only family there as they said their final goodbyes while the U.S. Navy and Department of Veterans Affairs honored their uncle.

pearl harbor burial 5pkg frame 544 Sailor Killed In Pearl Harbor Attack Buried With Honors In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

Wallace Eakes was a sailor stationed on the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941. He was killed in action when Japanese torpedoes capsized his ship in Pearl Harbor.

pearl harbor Sailor Killed In Pearl Harbor Attack Buried With Honors In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

“They said the last time they saw him he was yelling, ‘Get to moving. This is no drill,'” said Gary.

eakes Sailor Killed In Pearl Harbor Attack Buried With Honors In Colorado

Wallace Eakes (credit: CBS)

The siblings never knew the man, but “Uncle Wally” was always in their hearts because the pain of losing an uncle, a brother, and a son lingers.

pearl harbor burial 5pkg frame 784 Sailor Killed In Pearl Harbor Attack Buried With Honors In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

Janice remembers, “Grandma used to wake up during the night and go to the door because she thought he was one of the ones that was coming home.”

pearl harbor burial 5pkg frame 1414 Sailor Killed In Pearl Harbor Attack Buried With Honors In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

When Gary got the call that his uncle’s remains had been identified through DNA matching, he was caught off guard, “I thought I was being scammed at first.”

pearl harbor burial 5pkg frame 2130 Sailor Killed In Pearl Harbor Attack Buried With Honors In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

“I had doubts all the way,” said Gary.

pearl harbor burial 5pkg frame 1530 Sailor Killed In Pearl Harbor Attack Buried With Honors In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

As unbelievable as it sounded, when Gary found out it was real, he knew he had to do something.

pearl harbor burial 5pkg frame 2250 Sailor Killed In Pearl Harbor Attack Buried With Honors In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

Eakes was originally from Kansas, but after his death, his family moved to Colorado. Gary chose to bury him in Colorado to be close to them, “I put him over here because the immediate family is all here.”

pearl harbor burial 5pkg frame 2040 Sailor Killed In Pearl Harbor Attack Buried With Honors In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

Now, 77 years after that infamous date changed America– and the Eakes family– forever, Gary Eakes and Janice Cope welcomed their dear Uncle Wally home.

pearl harbor burial 5pkg frame 2493 Sailor Killed In Pearl Harbor Attack Buried With Honors In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

“We did the best we can. We had no idea that this would ever happen,” said Gary.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s