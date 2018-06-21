Filed Under:Adams County, Bonfils Blood Center, CedarWood Square Shooting, Jeremy Webster, John Gale, Local TV, Meghan Bigelow, Westminster
Bigelow family (credit: GoFundMe)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The family targeted in the road rage shooting in Westminster last week is asking for blood donations from the public as they grieve the loss of one of their own.

A friend of victim Meghan Bigelow created a GoFundMe page for her and her sons. Her 13-year-old son, Vaughn, was killed in the shooting. Bigelow, 41, and Asa, her 7-year-old son, were critically hurt in the shooting.

bigelow family blurred credit gofundme They Are Fighters: Mom, Son Injured In Road Rage Shooting Recovering

Bigelow family (credit: GoFundMe)

The family released this statement on Thursday, “The Bigelow Family is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community and many circles of their lives.

“The Bigelows will need help going forward and are fortunate to have such a caring greater community. One way any person can help is by donating blood. Blood donations and incredible trauma doctors & staff saved Asa and Meghan’s lives. The family asks that you consider donating blood in memorial of Vaughn Bigelow Jr. Visit Bonfils.org to find a donor center near you or make a drop in donation at Children’s Hospital.”

The update on the family’s CaringBridge website states, “Both Meg and Asa are working hard at healing and resting. They are fighters.”

jeremy webster They Are Fighters: Mom, Son Injured In Road Rage Shooting Recovering

Jeremy Webster (credit: Westminster Police)

The suspect, Jeremy Webster, also shot and injured a man, John Gale, 40, in a truck at CedarWood Square in Westminster on June 14.

Webster, 23, from Colorado Springs, faces charges that include first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

jeremy webster2 They Are Fighters: Mom, Son Injured In Road Rage Shooting Recovering

Jeremy Webster in Adams County Court on June 18, 2018. (credit: CBS)

Webster allegedly confessed to police that he was struggling with mental health issues after he was arrested.

jeremy webster arrested They Are Fighters: Mom, Son Injured In Road Rage Shooting Recovering

Suspect Jeremy Webster arrested on June 14, 2018. (credit: CBS)

A Chick-Fil-A announced on Facebook that they will be holding a fundraiser for the Bigelows on Saturday. The restaurant is located in the Larkridge shopping area in Thornton.

