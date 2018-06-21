WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The family targeted in the road rage shooting in Westminster last week is asking for blood donations from the public as they grieve the loss of one of their own.

A friend of victim Meghan Bigelow created a GoFundMe page for her and her sons. Her 13-year-old son, Vaughn, was killed in the shooting. Bigelow, 41, and Asa, her 7-year-old son, were critically hurt in the shooting.

The family released this statement on Thursday, “The Bigelow Family is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community and many circles of their lives.

“The Bigelows will need help going forward and are fortunate to have such a caring greater community. One way any person can help is by donating blood. Blood donations and incredible trauma doctors & staff saved Asa and Meghan’s lives. The family asks that you consider donating blood in memorial of Vaughn Bigelow Jr. Visit Bonfils.org to find a donor center near you or make a drop in donation at Children’s Hospital.”

The update on the family’s CaringBridge website states, “Both Meg and Asa are working hard at healing and resting. They are fighters.”

The suspect, Jeremy Webster, also shot and injured a man, John Gale, 40, in a truck at CedarWood Square in Westminster on June 14.

Webster, 23, from Colorado Springs, faces charges that include first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Webster allegedly confessed to police that he was struggling with mental health issues after he was arrested.

A Chick-Fil-A announced on Facebook that they will be holding a fundraiser for the Bigelows on Saturday. The restaurant is located in the Larkridge shopping area in Thornton.