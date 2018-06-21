Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The cause of a deadly fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday is being investigated.
The fire broke out early Thursday at the Springs Mobile Home Park. When firefighters first arrived, flames were shooting out the windows.
After crews brought the flames under control, firefighters found a body inside the mobile home. Investigators say Judith Barton, 67, was killed in the fire.