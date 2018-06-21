Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Deadly Fire, Local TV, Springs Mobile Home Park
(credit: CBS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The cause of a deadly fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday is being investigated.

The fire broke out early Thursday at the Springs Mobile Home Park. When firefighters first arrived, flames were shooting out the windows.

springs fatal fire 5vo frame 119 Firefighters Discover Body Inside Burning Mobile Home

(credit: CBS)


After crews brought the flames under control, firefighters found a body inside the mobile home.

springs fatal fire 5vo frame 314 Firefighters Discover Body Inside Burning Mobile Home

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say Judith Barton, 67, was killed in the fire.
springs fatal fire 5vo frame 66 Firefighters Discover Body Inside Burning Mobile Home

(credit: CBS)

