By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Summer 2018! Get ready for almost 15 hours of daylight today!

The new season will bring plenty of sunshine and dry conditions today with increasing fire danger once again in the western and southern parts of the state.

By late afternoon and early evening today we will see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up across the mountains and foothills of northern Colorado as a shortwave approaches in the atmosphere.

We aren’t anticipating anything widespread but a few could try and become strong to severe along the Interstate 25 urban corridor.

It’s more of the same for Friday and Saturday with some bigger changes possible by Sunday.

