By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Summer 2018! Get ready for almost 15 hours of daylight today!

chris misc Latest Forecast: Summer Solstice To Bring Few Evening T Storms

The new season will bring plenty of sunshine and dry conditions today with increasing fire danger once again in the western and southern parts of the state.

alerts fire nutu 21 Latest Forecast: Summer Solstice To Bring Few Evening T Storms

alerts fire 1 nutu Latest Forecast: Summer Solstice To Bring Few Evening T Storms

By late afternoon and early evening today we will see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up across the mountains and foothills of northern Colorado as a shortwave approaches in the atmosphere.

We aren’t anticipating anything widespread but a few could try and become strong to severe along the Interstate 25 urban corridor.

state day 0 spc outlook chris3 Latest Forecast: Summer Solstice To Bring Few Evening T Storms

It’s more of the same for Friday and Saturday with some bigger changes possible by Sunday.

5day Latest Forecast: Summer Solstice To Bring Few Evening T Storms

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Summer Solstice To Bring Few Evening T Storms

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

