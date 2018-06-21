By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s been an area in the cone zone for more than a year, but all that ended Thursday when Denver Public Works celebrated the completion of the first phase of Brighton Boulevard in RiNo.

The project was started 18 months before the phase was completed. The first phase included the installation of drainage systems, sidewalks, lighting, and an expansion of four lanes from 29th to 40th.

Rayme Rossello, owner of Comida Restaurant along Brighton Boulevard, said her sales significantly dropped during the construction.

“The moment that Brighton Boulevard construction started, we began to see a dip in our sales,” Rossello said. “I sold my home to open this restaurant. I have borrowed money from friends and family to keep it open.”

Rossello told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas she lost more than $1 million in sales during a 12-month period, and the problem was possibly getting worse through 2018. The drop in sales accounted for almost half of her annual business.

Rossello said there was never an issue with business, even when there were no sidewalks or paved parking lots near The Source, where that Comida is located. Now she hopes the improvements will only help the situation.

“The whole neighborhood was different (when Comida opened.) But, we were busy right away,” Rossello said. “There was very little business up and down this street. Now, we have apartments.”

Denver Public Works also designed a bike path, which was built between the sidewalk and the roadway. However, it is lifted up off the curb, making it more safe for cyclists.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock was on hand to cut the ribbon on phase one of the project, calling it a main artery to the city.

Phase two of the project was expected to be completed by Spring of 2019.

“It is just going to be a better experience overall,” Rossello said. “The view is a lot wider when you look forward, and not in your rearview mirror. I can’t wait to be so busy again that I don’t have extra time to sit and worry.”

