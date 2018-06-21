DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver cut a ribbon on newly constructed traffic lanes along Brighton Boulevard, at the same time they unveiled a new cycle track. The cycle track runs along Brighton, but separates bike riders from vehicular traffic, making their ride safer.

“It’s really our goal right now to provide more of these really comfortable riding facilities for folks, no matter what your age or your skill level, you feel comfortable coming out,” said Nancy Kuhn, with Denver’s Public Works Department.

When construction on the cycle track is done, it will give bike commuters easy access from the RiNo neighborhood to Downtown Denver. It’s part of the City’s commitment to developing a network of connected bike lanes throughout the city.

“We’re adding 15-miles a year, at least, and we’re going to be ramping up to twenty to twenty-five miles a year to add to our bicycle network,” Kuhn told CBS4.

The new cycle track is a critical link in the bike network, giving RiNo residents another option for getting around.

You can make the new cycle track part of your ride for Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, June 27th.