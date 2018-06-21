By Kelly Werthmann

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Bellco Credit Union is lending a helping hand to its employees whose vehicles were badly damaged by Tuesday’s hail storm.

“We were all just looking out the window from our office and just kind of feeling helpless watching the front row of cars just get hammered,” Britany Hass-Ramos, a Bellco employee, told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

When the storm finally passed, Britany went out to find her Nissan’s windshield cracked in multiple places and dents all over the roof and hood.

“It was coming down so hard,” she said.

PHOTO GALLERY: Colorado Mid-June Hail Storms

Britany’s husband also works for Bellco and his car suffered some serious bumps and bruises, too.

“His windshield has more of a shattered effect,” Britany explained.

Many employees’ cars had windows blown out by the hail, which is why the company is chipping in to help cover the repair costs. Bellco is giving every employee impacted by Tuesday’s hail storm $250.

“It just made sense to help our employees out,” LeeAnn Downey, SVP & Chief Administrative Officer for Bellco Credit Union, told CBS4. “They do that for our members every day and we wanted to help them for all that they do for us.”

This is not something the company has historically done, but given the significant number of employees impacted by the uncontrollable storm, Downey said Bellco wanted to help.

“That’s what Bellco is all about,” she said. “The credit union motto is ‘People helping people.’ This fits right into that motto.”

A kind surprise after one hail of a storm.

“It definitely makes you feel like a valued employee and that the company you work for values all of their employees,” Britany said with a smile.

