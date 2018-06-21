Filed Under:Bellco Credit Union, Hail Damage, Hail Storm, Insurance Cost, Local TV, Vehicle Damage
(credit: CBS)

By Kelly Werthmann

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Bellco Credit Union is lending a helping hand to its employees whose vehicles were badly damaged by Tuesday’s hail storm.

“We were all just looking out the window from our office and just kind of feeling helpless watching the front row of cars just get hammered,” Britany Hass-Ramos, a Bellco employee, told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

bellco hail help 10pkg frame 0 1 Hail Targets Bellco Employee Lot, Credit Union Helps With Repairs

(credit: CBS)

When the storm finally passed, Britany went out to find her Nissan’s windshield cracked in multiple places and dents all over the roof and hood.

bellco hail help 10pkg frame 271 Hail Targets Bellco Employee Lot, Credit Union Helps With Repairs

CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann interviews Britany Hass-Ramos (credit: CBS)

“It was coming down so hard,” she said.

Britany’s husband also works for Bellco and his car suffered some serious bumps and bruises, too.

bellco hail help 10pkg frame 1174 Hail Targets Bellco Employee Lot, Credit Union Helps With Repairs

(credit: CBS)

“His windshield has more of a shattered effect,” Britany explained.

bellco hail help 10pkg frame 1591 Hail Targets Bellco Employee Lot, Credit Union Helps With Repairs

(credit: CBS)

Many employees’ cars had windows blown out by the hail, which is why the company is chipping in to help cover the repair costs. Bellco is giving every employee impacted by Tuesday’s hail storm $250.

bellco hail help 10pkg frame 481 Hail Targets Bellco Employee Lot, Credit Union Helps With Repairs

(credit: CBS)

“It just made sense to help our employees out,” LeeAnn Downey, SVP & Chief Administrative Officer for Bellco Credit Union, told CBS4. “They do that for our members every day and we wanted to help them for all that they do for us.”

bellco hail help 10pkg frame 1441 Hail Targets Bellco Employee Lot, Credit Union Helps With Repairs

LeeAnn Downey (credit: CBS)

This is not something the company has historically done, but given the significant number of employees impacted by the uncontrollable storm, Downey said Bellco wanted to help.

bellco hail help 10pkg frame 331 Hail Targets Bellco Employee Lot, Credit Union Helps With Repairs

(credit: CBS)

“That’s what Bellco is all about,” she said. “The credit union motto is ‘People helping people.’ This fits right into that motto.”

bellco hail help 10pkg frame 904 Hail Targets Bellco Employee Lot, Credit Union Helps With Repairs

(credit: CBS)

A kind surprise after one hail of a storm.

bellco hail help 10pkg frame 574 Hail Targets Bellco Employee Lot, Credit Union Helps With Repairs

Britany Hass-Ramos (credit: CBS)

“It definitely makes you feel like a valued employee and that the company you work for values all of their employees,” Britany said with a smile.

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.

