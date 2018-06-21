  • CBS4On Air

By Dago Cordova

DENVER (CBS4) – A woman enjoyed the first sunrise of the summer with a cold one.

81-year-old Anne Meeker is part of the development committee for the Bluff Lake Nature Center in Stapleton.

The center hosted a solstice sunrise where people got to see the sunrise off a Stonehenge replica.

Holding a beer, Meeker told CBS4’s Tori Mason “I’m glad I’m still alive cause I’m 81-years-old. My daughter never thought I would be here and make it and I said yes I would and I decided this is the first in my life and I have a beer and it’s a Fat Tire I love it. The sunrise was beautiful. I love Bluff Lake Nature Center.”

Anne Meeker (credit: CBS)

Anne Meeker (credit: CBS)

The summer solstice arrived in Denver at 4:07 a.m. June 21 will officially have 14 hours, 59 minutes and 14 seconds of daylight.

Dago Cordova is a CBS4 news producer. Follow him on Twitter.

