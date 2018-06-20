COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Officials at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo said Wednesday that Penny the giraffe calf is doing better but is still not “100 percent healthy.”

Penny, born June 4, was found with her legs splayed out underneath her on Wednesday, June 13.

“Since then, the Zoo’s animal care and veterinary teams have been partnering to provide the best possible decisions for the calf’s well-being,” the zoo website states.

Penny gained seven pounds between Friday and Monday, and is now up to 154 pounds, officials said on Facebook on Tuesday.

“She’s been doing great on bottles,” Jason, an animal care manager at the zoo, said Tuesday. She’s up to two liters per feeding, about every four hours — consuming over 200 ounces of milk in about 24 hours.

The veterinary staff is still monitoring her 24 hours a day.

On Wednesday, staff said blood work done a few days ago showed signs of improvement.

They’ve attempted to put her back with her mother, Mizuki, a few times but she ended up splayed each time so, for now, she remains in a stall by herself.

“Before we put her back with mom we have to make sure she’s 100 percent stable,” officials said Wednesday. “She is still struggling a little bit.”

Officials say Mizuki is very protective and tends to stand over Penny, which frequently leads to their legs getting intertwined and Penny falling.

They are considering putting her with a “surrogate mom” who might be a little more gentle. Officials say they would most likely start with a gentle 32-year-old female named Tamu.

“The first time we put Penny with Tamu, Tamu started grooming her, walking around with her gently, moved really slow,” officials said.

That might be the first step toward reuniting Penny with the herd but officials said that’s a few days away, at least.

“As far as getting up and laying down on her own, I’d say about 60-80 percent of the time she does pretty well… but there are times we have to assist her,” officials said Wednesday.

Keepers called that a “huge, huge thing.”

“Honestly, she’s doing way better than we all thought. When we saw her Wednesday morning, our hearts were a little broken. So to see her up and walking, in and of itself, to us, it’s a miracle,” said Amy, another animal keeper.

At the end of Wednesday’s Facebook Live update, Penny got up and stood on her own.

If you would like to make a donation to help the zoo pay for Penny’s medical care, click here. Any donation will go to support her care.