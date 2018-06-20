Filed Under:Drug Usage, Independence Survey, Local TV, WalletHub
(credit: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) – A recent survey by WalletHub found Colorado takes the top spot for individual independence.

Researchers studied all 50 states in the U.S. on consumer finances, government dependency, the job market, international trade and personal vices.

Overall, Colorado earned the best score edging out Utah by two-tenths of a point. Among the factors of the survey, Colorado was found to have the second-highest percentage of households with a rainy day fund.

However, the state ranked near the bottom, 48th in fact, for the highest percentage of adult drug users.

Source: WalletHub

LINK: 2018’s Most & Least Independent States

