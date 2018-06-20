DENVER (CBS4)– A fitness instructor is receiving some kudos for her commitment to helping people stay fit at any age.

Margaret Agnew teaches nine fitness classes a week in the Denver metro area. The 70-year-old was given the Silver Sneaker Award for 2018 Instructor of the Year on Tuesday.

She was chosen from 600 instructors across the U.S. for her passion and positive outlook on life.

Agnew says her students keep her going.

“They motivate me, they tell me their success stories, how they feel, things in their lives they can see improvement on and that just makes me feel good,” said Agnew.

She has been a fitness instructor for more than 34 years.