AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The 16-year-old who had a vision of those living with disabilities working out alongside those who are able-bodied, is being remembered for his remarkable determination.

Sebian Holiday recently passed away. Doctors said he wouldn’t live past the age of 9, but not only did he overcome that expectation, he left behind a legacy.

The statement on Seb’s Recreation Center website states: “The Holiday family is requesting your prayers at this time. Sēbian passed away this afternoon. He fought a good fight, and now he has been called Home. Please know that while the family appreciates your thoughts and prayers, they are requesting privacy at this time.”

Holiday suffered from scoliosis, a muscular disease, and the Vista PEAK Preparatory School student had very limited command of his body beyond his hands.

He had a vision five years ago — to make a place where able bodied and disabled people could do the same activities without feeling like they’re different. He worked with his father, a fitness instructor, to oversee the first-of-its-kind recreation center he dreamed about.

Sēb’s Recreation Center, located at 1710 Buckley Road in Aurora, opened in January.

There is exercise equipment, along with games, arts & crafts and movies. There’s also a massage room with aromatherapy.

Sēb’s also has a classroom for occupational therapists to give seminars and offer advice to those taking care of people with special needs.