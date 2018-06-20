Filed Under:Border Policy, Donald Trump, Local TV, Refugee Rally, State Capitol, World Refugee Day

By Shaun Boyd

DENVER (CBS4) – As President Donald Trump reversed course on a policy requiring families to be separated at the border, hundreds of Coloradans came together for refugees.

immigration reax 5pkg transfer frame 0 Refugee Rally Held At Capitol As POTUS Reverses Separation Policy

(credit: CBS)

Among those gathered at the State Capitol to celebrate World Refugee Day was Nga Vuong-Sandoval, who held a sign that read “Proud Refugee.”

immigration reax 5pkg transfer frame 334 Refugee Rally Held At Capitol As POTUS Reverses Separation Policy

(credit: CBS)

Vuong-Sandoval and her family were part of the hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese who fled the country after the war. She was 3 years old when she arrived at a refugee camp, where her family stayed for a year before coming to Colorado.

immigration reax 5pkg transfer frame 541 Refugee Rally Held At Capitol As POTUS Reverses Separation Policy

(credit: CBS)

She says most families were separated then too. She was lucky. The Republican President then, she says, was very different than the one today.

While much of the country opposed the Vietnamese refugees, “There were signs like gooks go back to where you belong,” said Vuong-Sandoval. President Gerald Ford welcomed them.

immigration reax 5pkg transfer frame 1097 Refugee Rally Held At Capitol As POTUS Reverses Separation Policy

CBS4’s Shaun Boyd interviews Nga Vuong-Sandoval. (credit: CBS)

“He said ‘These are our children. We need to welcome them here in our country,'” Sandoval said of then-President Ford.

On Wednesday, the roles have flipped. President Trump changed policy only after the country pushed back.

gettyimages 979553086 Refugee Rally Held At Capitol As POTUS Reverses Separation Policy

Watched by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (L) and Vice President Mike Pence, US President Donald Trump signs an executive order on immigration in the Oval Office of the White House on June 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Vuong-Sandoval says they shouldn’t have had to strong arm him to do the right thing, but she says it shows the collective power of community. Still, she says we have a ways to go.

immigration reax 5pkg transfer frame 150 Refugee Rally Held At Capitol As POTUS Reverses Separation Policy

(credit: CBS)

“I had incident just this morning that I can’t believe. Someone came up shouted profanities and basically told me to go back to where I came from,” she said. “Despite that sort of incident there are so many welcoming individuals here and I feel love and support.”

Vuong-Sandoval tells her story all over the state as part of the Colorado Refugee Speakers Bureau. She says they used to get 1-2 requests a month for a speaker, but these days they get 10-20 requests. She believes hearing stories like hers helps open minds.

Shaun Boyd is CBS4’s political specialist. She’s a veteran reporter with more than 25 years of experience. Follow her on Twitter @cbs4shaun.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s