By Lauren Whitney

DENVER (CBS4) – Much calmer conditions across Colorado after two very active days with severe weather. The radar was quiet, with just a few clouds here and there.

High pressure is building back into the southwest, which will bring us much warmer and drier weather.

Blue skies will prevail for the next few days, along with the return of much warmer temperatures. We’ll return to the mid 80s on Thursday, and close to 90 on Friday.

If you’re participating in Bike MS on Saturday, pack the sunscreen and water because we’ll be very sunny and warm.

A few storms could fire up again on Sunday, along with slightly cooler temperatures.

