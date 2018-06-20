Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Lauren Whitney

DENVER (CBS4) – Much calmer conditions across Colorado after two very active days with severe weather. The radar was quiet, with just a few clouds here and there.

High pressure is building back into the southwest, which will bring us much warmer and drier weather.

Blue skies will prevail for the next few days, along with the return of much warmer temperatures. We’ll return to the mid 80s on Thursday, and close to 90 on Friday.

If you’re participating in Bike MS on Saturday, pack the sunscreen and water because we’ll be very sunny and warm.

A few storms could fire up again on Sunday, along with slightly cooler temperatures.

5day Latest Forecast: Warmer And Drier Weather Pattern

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Warmer And Drier Weather Pattern

Watch meteorologist Lauren Whitney on CBS4 News on weekday evenings at 5, 6, 6:30 and 10 p.m. Check out her bio, connect with her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @LaurenCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s