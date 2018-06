EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A big hail storm on June 13 not only damaged cars and homes in El Paso County, but it also harmed wildlife.

Wildlife officials say hundreds of fish in Duckwood Pond, south of Colorado Springs, were killed in the storm.

The hail drastically changed the water temperature — killing the fish.

There were about eight different species of fish in the pond.

