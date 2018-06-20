AGUA DULCE, Calif. (CBSLA) — Authorities in California say they’ve seized hundreds of guns and rifles from the home of a convicted felon.

Acting on a tip that a local man and convicted felon had a large arsenal of firearms, a joint operation of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the state Department of Justice executed a search warrant on a home in the 34700 block of Caprock Road last Thursday.

Authorities seized 432 guns at the home of Manuel Fernandez, 60, in an unincorporated area of Agua Dulce.

Fernandez was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms and a felon in possession of ammunition. A second search of the home yielded 91 more guns hidden within the home, and detectives also seized computers, cell phones and hard drives believed to be involved in the illicit purchase of firearms.

A second location linked to Fernandez was also searched, and 30 more illegal firearms owned by a female associate were seized. Authorities say charges are pending for the female associate.