FRANKTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – A man accused of killing a couple in a crash south of Franktown now faces vehicular homicide charges.

In May, investigators responded to the crash on Highway 83 which killed Julee and Festus Poyner. The couple had their 2-year-old son with them in the car who suffered serious injuries.

Now, investigators say Skylar Pagano was driving a stolen pickup truck that hit the family. They say the truck was stolen out of Westminster.

The Poyner’s also have a 3-month-daughter who was not in the car.

Friends of the Poyner’s set up a GoFundMe page to help the boy with long-term medical needs and the overall care of the siblings who will live in the care of relatives.