FRANKTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – A man accused of killing a couple in a crash south of Franktown now faces vehicular homicide charges.

hwy83 crash julee from julee fb Driver In Deadly Crash Faces Vehicular Homicide Charges

Julee and Festus Poyner (credit: Facebook)

In May, investigators responded to the crash on Highway 83 which killed Julee and Festus Poyner. The couple had their 2-year-old son with them in the car who suffered serious injuries.

Now, investigators say Skylar Pagano was driving a stolen pickup truck that hit the family. They say the truck was stolen out of Westminster.

hwy 83 children Driver In Deadly Crash Faces Vehicular Homicide Charges

Cadence and Adaleigh Poyner (credit: Jayme Davis)

The Poyner’s also have a 3-month-daughter who was not in the car.

Friends of the Poyner’s set up a GoFundMe page to help the boy with long-term medical needs and the overall care of the siblings who will live in the care of relatives.

