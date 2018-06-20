Filed Under:Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Crime Statistics, Denver Police, Denver Police Department, DPD Crime Stats, Jim Ponzi, Local TV, Matt Murray
DENVER ( CBS4) – Denver police officials updated CBS4 on a controversy that spawned an investigation within the department.

In January, CBS4 investigator Brian Maass learned of approximatedly 1,000 DPD crime reports were downgraded that essentially removed them from official reporting requirements and in turn improved the departments crime statistics.

Those reports, which spanned several years, were later reviewed.

Several DPD sources said the type of cases that were reclassified ranged from property crimes to serious crimes like assaults and other violent crimes against citizens.

DPD officials told CBS4 on Wednesday they completed their investigation and determined there were no policy violations, and no disciplinary action was taken.

They add all investigative sergeants within the department will be required to receive additional training in coding and classifying their cases.

