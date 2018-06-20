Filed Under:21st Century Fox, Comcast, Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney is offering more than $71 billion for Fox’s entertainment businesses in a counterbid to Comcast’s nearly $66 billion offer.

11:35 a.m.

The battle for Twenty-First Century Fox reflects a new imperative among entertainment and telecommunications firms. They are amassing ever more programming to better compete with technology companies such as Amazon and Netflix for viewers’ attention — and dollars.

disney e1528915863931 Disney Counters Comcast With $71.3 Billion Bid For Fox

Disney World (Photo by Mark Ashman/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

The deal would include Fox film and TV studios, some cable networks and international assets, but not Fox News Channel or the Fox television network. AT&T just bought Time Warner for $81 billion, after a federal judge rejected the government’s antitrust concerns.

Disney offered more than $52 billion in December, at $28 per Fox share. It’s now offering $38. Comcast’s bid was for $35.
8:20 a.m.

Disney is making a $70.3 billion counterbid for Fox’s entertainment businesses following Comcast’s $65 billion offer for the company.

comcast Disney Counters Comcast With $71.3 Billion Bid For Fox

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Disney had made a $52.5 billion all-stock offer in December. It’s now offering $38 per Twenty-First Century Fox share, up from $28 per share.

