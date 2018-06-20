Filed Under:Civic Center Park, Colorado Rockies, Local TV, Rock Your Routine, UCHealth

DENVER (CBS4)– One of the best ways to break out of your exercise rut is to change it up and do something different. UCHealth and the Colorado Rockies are trying to do just that with the “Rock Your Routine” celebration.

The organizations invited all of their employees to Civic Center Park on Wednesday for a wiffle ball challenge.

There was also music and food, and don’t forget Dinger!

Rockies outfielder Noel Cuevas (credit: CBS)

A couple of Rockies players also dropped in to throw some balls around.

“There’s some pretty good swings going on out there. A lot of people in work clothes hitting out there on their lunch break, just getting hacks in,” said Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon.

Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon (credit: CBS)

Participants could win prizes like Colorado Rockies tickets and Rockies gear.

