AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora Public Schools is trying a new technique for recruiting and retaining teachers and staff.

The school district wants to pay them a stipend of up to $3,000.

The stipends would be offered to school nurses, psychologists and speech pathologists. They would also apply to some special education, math and science teachers.

Aurora Public Schools has set aside nearly $2 million for the pilot program. The school board will be voting on the proposal at its regular meeting Wednesday night.

The Colorado Department of Education reports the average teacher salary in Colorado is $52,000 for the 2017-2018 school year.

Check out the interactive map below to see how your district compares.