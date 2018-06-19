Comments
FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of Regal Cinemas on 42nd street where "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" is playing on December 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)
DENVER (CBS4) – Looking for a way to entertain the family this summer without breaking the bank?
Select locations of Regal Cinemas are showing family-friendly movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and tickets are just $1 each — for children and adults.
The movies are not new releases. There are two different movies offered each week. Options include Sing, The Lego Movie and The Secret Life of Pets.
Participating locations include:
- Regal River Point Stadium 14 & RPX at 3565 South Platte River Drive in Sheridan
- UA Denver West Village Stadium 12 at 14225 West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood
- Regal SouthGlenn Stadium 14 at 6901 S. Vine Street in Centennial
- UA Meadows Stadium 12 at 9355 Park Meadows Drive in Littleton
For movie schedules and locations, visit the Regal Cinemas website.