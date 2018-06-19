FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of Regal Cinemas on 42nd street where "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" is playing on December 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) – Looking for a way to entertain the family this summer without breaking the bank?

Select locations of Regal Cinemas are showing family-friendly movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and tickets are just $1 each — for children and adults.

The movies are not new releases. There are two different movies offered each week. Options include Sing, The Lego Movie and The Secret Life of Pets.

Participating locations include:

For movie schedules and locations, visit the Regal Cinemas website.