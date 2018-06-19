By Michael Spencer

Former Nuggets guard Earl Boykins joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday for Xfinity Monday Live.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Earl Boykins made national headlines last week when he said on Altitude 950 radio that he thought there was a “35-40 percent chance” that the Nuggets could land LeBron James this offseason.

He expanded on those remarks Monday evening adding, “I think that the Nuggets have the pieces that LeBron wants, but also they have another star. If they’re able to resign (Nikola) Jokic, he’s the type of big man LeBron needs.”

James can opt out of his current contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers by June 29 and become a free agent, but Boykins thinks the Nuggets best shot of getting James would be working out a sign-and-trade.

“I don’t think LeBron is going to come here as a free agent,” Boykins said. “I think he wants to do a sign-and-trade and with a sign-and-trade I’m almost positive the Cavaliers are going to get one of those guards,” Boykins said in regards to Jamal Murray and Gary Harris.

Boykins also thinks that LeBron coming to Denver could change the sports landscape of the city.

“The Broncos will become second fiddle if LeBron comes here,” said Boykins. “It would be a shock for people in Denver to actually see that there’s another sport other than Broncos and the NFL, but if LeBron comes here the Nuggets will be the hottest ticket in the city.”

As for the present Nuggets squad, Boykins thinks they have their eyes on the playoffs entering the 2018-2019 season. “I definitely believe it is playoff or bust,” he said.

“The last two years the team has finished in 9th place. You have to continue to improve; you have to continue to make moves just to let the fans know that there is progress being made here. I thought last year was a great step forward, especially in terms of the maturity.”

When he’s not keeping an eye on his former team Boykins is busy coaching the Douglas County High School basketball team and working with his Boykins Basketball Academy.

The Nuggets currently hold the 14th pick in the NBA Draft which will take place on Thursday.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.