DENVER (CBS4) – After severe storms pounded several of our Denver suburbs from Boulder and Louisville out to Brighton with golf ball to softball size hail there may another round of severe storms across the eastern plains of the state including the Denver metro area for large hail, damaging winds and even one or two isolated tornadoes.

Monday night storms caused lots of damage for several hours.

Tuesday will start with low clouds, fog and a bit of drizzle over Denver and most of the northeastern corner of Colorado. There should be some sunshine breaking through by mid-day with the heating storms will build in the mountains and foothills.

There is a slight to marginal chance for severe storms for the Denver metro area and a better chance from Parker and Deer Trail down into SE Colorado.

Wednesday should be drier with just a slight chance for late day thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.