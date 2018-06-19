BREAKING NEWSJeffco Sheriff asking for help identifying 5-year-old boy found walking alone in the dark
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – After severe storms pounded several of our Denver suburbs from Boulder and Louisville out to Brighton with golf ball to softball size hail there may another round of severe storms across the eastern plains of the state including the Denver metro area for large hail, damaging winds and even one or two isolated tornadoes.

Monday night storms caused lots of damage for several hours.

kcnc master11 Latest Forecast: Strong Storms Could Pop Again

fredrick hail 1 jesse hansel Latest Forecast: Strong Storms Could Pop Again

Hail in Frederick (credit: Jesse Hansel)

louisville hail jesse sarles Latest Forecast: Strong Storms Could Pop Again

Hail in Louisville (credit: CBS)

Tuesday will start with low clouds, fog and a bit of drizzle over Denver and most of the northeastern corner of Colorado. There should be some sunshine breaking through by mid-day with the heating storms will build in the mountains and foothills.

There is a slight to marginal chance for severe storms for the Denver metro area and a better chance from Parker and Deer Trail down into SE Colorado.

kcnc master2 Latest Forecast: Strong Storms Could Pop Again

Wednesday should be drier with just a slight chance for late day thunderstorms.

5day Latest Forecast: Strong Storms Could Pop Again

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Strong Storms Could Pop Again

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s