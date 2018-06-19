  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday brought more severe weather across the Denver metro area, with some damaging hail and a sighting of a funnel cloud.

PHOTO GALLERY: Colorado Mid-June Hail Storms

Early in the afternoon hail fell in various places including Littleton, the Denver Tech Center, Aurora, Gunbarrel, Niwot, Firestone and Fort Lupton. In Greenwood Village and at Cherry Creek Reservoir 2 inch diameter hail was recorded. One inch hail also fell in Greeley.

H.J. Erker lives south of Roggen and shared a video of a what is believed to be a funnel cloud.

The Southeast Weld Fire Protection District tells CBS4 they are assessing the damage, and one semi was flipped on its side off County Roads 4 and 75 — three miles east of Prospect Valley. They say the area is mainly open fields.

funnel cloud wagon burner Another Day Of Storms Brings More Hail, Funnel Cloud

(credit: Ken Stearns)

A funnel cloud was also spotted near Keenesburg in Weld County but it didn’t appear to touch down.

littleton hail from kate wegher Another Day Of Storms Brings More Hail, Funnel Cloud

Hail in Littleton (credit: Kate Wegher)

Officials at Denver International Airport tweeted that there might be delays due to the storms. They later confirmed 20 departing flights from Denver were canceled because of adverse weather.

CBS4 viewers shared photos of damage to cars at Southlands Mall…

southlands mall windshield credit mykala cueto Another Day Of Storms Brings More Hail, Funnel Cloud

Damaged car windshield at the Southlands Mall. (credit: Mykala Cueto)

While another CBS4 viewer reports hail damaged the skylights at a Walmart in Littleton. Thomas Graham says the store had to close its doors.

littleton walmart hail credit thomas jerome graham Another Day Of Storms Brings More Hail, Funnel Cloud

Hail in Littleton (credit: Thomas Graham)

In Greenwood Village, hail the size of golf balls pummeled cars leaving many with shattered windows.

hail storm damage rmc raw frame 38 Another Day Of Storms Brings More Hail, Funnel Cloud

(credit: CBS)

“Mine was the worst of all of them,” Rachel Milhoan told CBS4, showing her blown out back window. “My front windshield got it too, and a taillight.”

hail storm damage rmc raw frame 10288 Another Day Of Storms Brings More Hail, Funnel Cloud

Rachel Milhoan (credit: CBS)

Milhoan stopped by the Greenwood Athletic Club during her lunch break Tuesday for a quick tour of the fitness center. All of a sudden, she said, there was loud pounding on the roof.

hail storm damage rmc raw frame 7352 Another Day Of Storms Brings More Hail, Funnel Cloud

(credit: CBS)

“You could really hear it pounding, like maybe five or ten minutes. It was constant,” she said. “You look out and there’s huge hail all over the ground and the parking lot. I came out and everyone was surrounding my car.”

hail storm damage rmc raw frame 16596 Another Day Of Storms Brings More Hail, Funnel Cloud

Kaylea and Kinley Van Dam (credit: CBS)

Kaylea and Kinley Van Dam were also at the fitness center with their mom when the storm blew through. The sisters said they were nervous and felt bad for the cars outside.

“It literally sounded like a bad marching band that just didn’t practice,” Kaylea said of the hailstorm.

Severe storms also pounded several parts of the Denver metro area on Monday night — from Boulder and Louisville out to Thornton and Brighton — with golf ball to softball-sized hail.

