(credit: Jefferson County)

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is asking for help identifying a child found walking alone on the side of the road in the middle of the night.

(credit: Jefferson County)

They say the boy calls himself Manuel Gordo. “Gordo” may be a nickname, however.

Manuel appears to be about 5 years old. He was walking along Ken Caryl Avenue near South Kendall Boulevard early Tuesday morning. That’s north of Chatfield State Park and C-470.

If you have any information about who the boy is or where his parents might be you are asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office at 303-271-0211.

