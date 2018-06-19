  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMCBS4 This Morning-6A
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Border Policy, Campaign 2018, Colorado Governor's Race, Colorado Politics, Donald Trump, Local TV

By Shaun Boyd

DENVER (CBS4) – The Trump administration’s policy of separating families at the border has put Republican candidates for governor in Colorado in a tough spot.

candidates on immigration 6pkg transfer frame 486 Experts Weigh In On How Border Policy Plays A Role In Gubernatorial Race

From left to right: Greg Lopez, Vic Mitchell and Doug Robinson (credit: CBS)

Only one of them, Doug Robinson, has explicitly opposed the policy. Victor Mitchell and Greg Lopez say it’s about enforcing the law, and Walker Stapleton didn’t take a stand, saying Congress needs to act.

“Republican candidates have got to find a balance. It’s one thing to express legitimate concerns about sanctuary cities and about our immigration policies, but if you come across as a one-issue candidate and not capable of talking about other issues, and if you embrace Trump too much in this state, that could be a liability,” said Republican analyst Dick Wadhams.

candidates on immigration 6pkg transfer frame 996 Experts Weigh In On How Border Policy Plays A Role In Gubernatorial Race

CBS4’s Shaun Boyd interviews Dick Wadhams. (credit: CBS)

A recent poll found 43 percent of Republican voters in Colorado think enforcing immigration laws should be the top priority for Colorado’s next governor.

But, Wadhams says immigration hardliners are setting themselves up for failure with swing voters in November.

candidates on immigration 6pkg transfer frame 318 Experts Weigh In On How Border Policy Plays A Role In Gubernatorial Race

(credit: CBS)

“They’ve got to show some empathy for those families. I saw a poll this morning that 81 percent of the nation opposes what’s going on at the border right now.”

Democratic analyst Mike Dino says with Congress is at an impasse, the immigration issue will continue to be front and center in the gubernatorial race.

candidates on immigration 6pkg transfer frame 1776 Experts Weigh In On How Border Policy Plays A Role In Gubernatorial Race

CBS4’s Shaun Boyd interviews Mike Dino. (credit: CBS)

“If it wasn’t the wall, it’s now the wall between the parent and the child.”

Dino says while nominees often trek to the middle after the primary, there’s no walking back support for the separation of families.

“What do you choose? You’ve got a week from the primary. Do you go with the President and hope it doesn’t matter? I think it is something the Democrats will keep reviving on and on and on until November.”

candidates on immigration 6pkg transfer frame 246 Experts Weigh In On How Border Policy Plays A Role In Gubernatorial Race

(credit: CBS)

But Dino admits Democrats also need to be careful.

“Our electorate is very polarized and so each side has some ammunition on the immigration issue.”

Wadhams notes that many of the same voters who oppose separating families also oppose sanctuary cities. He says Democratic candidates have danced around that.

“As usual, Colorado voters are kind of complicated. They’re not black and white on these issues. There are a lot of nuances and the Republican candidate who can recognize that is the one who can win a general election. We’ll see what happens.”

Shaun Boyd is CBS4’s political specialist. She’s a veteran reporter with more than 25 years of experience. Follow her on Twitter @cbs4shaun.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s