GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo (CBS4) – Thousands of cyclists will hit the road to raise money and awareness for multiple sclerosis during Bike MS. Among those riders will be one who does the entire 150-miles on a turn-of-the-century high wheel bike.

“It’s very exhilarating,” said Everod Samuel, the owner of a penny-farthing bicycle. “The view is tremendously better. It’s tremendously better work out because you don’t have to go as fast and get a good work out.”

High wheel bikes were popular in the 1880’s. They’re called penny- farthings because the farthing is the smallest British coin, and the penny is the largest, referencing the wheels of the bike. Samuel was a competitive cyclist in his homeland of Grenada, but when he saw the penny-farthing he had to try it.

“They look so difficult to learn, so the challenge,” he told CBS4.

This is the sixth year he’ll ride the high wheeler during Bike MS.

“The illness of MS is not because of people’s abhorrent behavior. It can attack anybody. To do anything we can do to bring attention and raise funds for research for a cure for that, we want to do it,” Samuel explained.

Samuel will be joined by about 25 co-workers from his company, Samuel Engineering. Over the years, the team has raised about $71,000 and has hosted a rest stop for the National MS Society.

“Business is good and all of that, but at the end of the day, it’s about people, and compassion, and helping where you could,” Samuel said.

Samuel will be leading the team for the entire 150-mile, two-day trip. It’s a challenge he can’t resist.