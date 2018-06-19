HERMOSA, Colo. (CBS4) – All mandatory evacuations have been lifted for the 416 Fire burning north of Durango.

Rain showers over the weekend helped dampen the 34,000 acre wildfire. It’s located in La Plata County and burning mostly in the San Juan National Forest.

It started on June 1 and more than 2,000 homes and businesses had to be evacuated at one point during the firefight.

On Tuesday officials said they no longer have any more mandatory evacuation orders. Some pre-evacuation notices still remain in place, however.

The fire is now 35 percent contained.

There’s no word so far on the cause of the fire.

No homes were destroyed by the fire.

