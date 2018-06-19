  • CBS4On Air

HERMOSA, Colo. (CBS4) – All mandatory evacuations have been lifted for the 416 Fire burning north of Durango.

Rain showers over the weekend helped dampen the 34,000 acre wildfire. It’s located in La Plata County and burning mostly in the San Juan National Forest.

gettyimages 972676668 master All Mandatory Evacuations Lifted For 416 Fire

A large helicopter passes homes as it returns for water after making a water drop on the 416 fire on June 12, 2018 in Hermosa, Colorado. (credit: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

It started on June 1 and more than 2,000 homes and businesses had to be evacuated at one point during the firefight.

On Tuesday officials said they no longer have any more mandatory evacuation orders. Some pre-evacuation notices still remain in place, however.

The fire is now 35 percent contained.

There’s no word so far on the cause of the fire.

PHOTO GALLERY: 416 Fire

No homes were destroyed by the fire.

