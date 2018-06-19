<> on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida. File photo of a judge\'s gavel. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A teenager who was convicted of killing a popular Denver chef has been sentenced to life in prison but will be eligible for parole in 40 years.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Raheem Benson was sentenced Friday for the October 2016 death of 33-year-old Nicholas Lewis, who was walking home from a convenience store in Englewood when he was targeted at random and shot in the chest.

Witnesses described a vehicle that left the area, and several security cameras captured video.

Investigators recovered the vehicle and tied Benson and another teenager to the shooting.

Benson was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery. His co-defendant pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 21 years in prison, which will be suspended if he completes seven years in the youth offender system.

Lewis was the executive chef at the Blackbird Public House and leaves behind a son.

