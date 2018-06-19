  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMCBS4 This Morning-6A
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adams County, Adams County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Methamphetamine, Methamphetamine Bust, Nacho

By Danielle Chavira

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A police K9 helped take 113 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets in Adams County on Saturday.

adco meth seizure 113 Pounds Of Meth Taken Off The Streets Thanks To Sheriffs K9

Adams County Sheriff’s deputies stand next to 113 pounds of seized methamphetamine. (credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office posted the news on social media saying a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding near 76th Avenue and Washington Street. While that deputy was writing a citation, officials say he noticed both the driver and passenger appeared nervous.

At that point, a second deputy and his K9, Nacho, responded. Nacho alerted the deputies to the trunk, and that’s where deputies say they found 113 pounds of methamphetamine.

nacho and deputy 113 Pounds Of Meth Taken Off The Streets Thanks To Sheriffs K9

K9 Nacho and his handler Deputy Lopez with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (credit: CBS)

They say the drugs were stashed in a subwoofer box. The drugs are valued at more than $1 million.

Both the driver and passenger face charges related to distribution of controlled substances.

Officials say this is one of the largest seizures the sheriff’s office has had in a few years.

Danielle Chavira is a digital producer for CBS4. She’s an avid runner and novice flyfisher. Connect with her on Twitter @danielle_c8.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s