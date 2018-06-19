By Danielle Chavira

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A police K9 helped take 113 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets in Adams County on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office posted the news on social media saying a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding near 76th Avenue and Washington Street. While that deputy was writing a citation, officials say he noticed both the driver and passenger appeared nervous.

At that point, a second deputy and his K9, Nacho, responded. Nacho alerted the deputies to the trunk, and that’s where deputies say they found 113 pounds of methamphetamine.

They say the drugs were stashed in a subwoofer box. The drugs are valued at more than $1 million.

Both the driver and passenger face charges related to distribution of controlled substances.

Officials say this is one of the largest seizures the sheriff’s office has had in a few years.

