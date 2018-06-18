By Chris Spears
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – As a massive hail storm moved into Westminster Monday night a sweet yellow lab named Angel was on the run without her collar.
William Hastings, a student at Front Range Community College, saw the dog while out chasing the storm with his girlfriend and tweeted me with a video of the pup standing on a hill with intense lightning popping all around.
Hastings tweeted me because I was his professor for Intro to Meteorology last semester and he knows I am a dog lover and would immediately retweet it.
It didn’t take long for me to get a reply from Brian Atwell saying the dog might belong to his neighbor.
While Atwell worked to get information from his neighbor, Hastings continued to provide updates via twitter on efforts to coral the dog in the blinding rain.
As soon as the rain stopped Angel came to Hastings and hopped right into the front seat of his car.
Meanwhile, Atwell announced that it was indeed his neighbor’s missing dog, Angel.
Angel was reunited with her family a short time later.
After the reunion Hastings tweeted, “We enjoyed meeting Angel! Happy to help her weather the storm!”
RELATED: Colorado Mid-June Hail Storms
Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.