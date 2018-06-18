By Chris Spears

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – As a massive hail storm moved into Westminster Monday night a sweet yellow lab named Angel was on the run without her collar.

William Hastings, a student at Front Range Community College, saw the dog while out chasing the storm with his girlfriend and tweeted me with a video of the pup standing on a hill with intense lightning popping all around.

Hastings tweeted me because I was his professor for Intro to Meteorology last semester and he knows I am a dog lover and would immediately retweet it.

This poor dog was caught in the Hail storm that just came through Westminster..as close as I could get. Yellow lab no collar..very scared #cowx @ChrisCBS4 pic.twitter.com/au5zQVpL1N — Colorado Guy-CAPs Tweeter GM (@ColoradoGuy18) June 19, 2018

Oh no!! Poor guy. Anyone is Westminster area missing a yellow lab? https://t.co/1FEVqn263O — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) June 19, 2018

It didn’t take long for me to get a reply from Brian Atwell saying the dog might belong to his neighbor.

I think that might be my neighbor's dog. Jumped from a second story balcony because the thunder scared her. — Brian Atwell (@atwellorama) June 19, 2018

While Atwell worked to get information from his neighbor, Hastings continued to provide updates via twitter on efforts to coral the dog in the blinding rain.

I’m still here trying to coral it. I’m in the front range parking lot…west lot — Colorado Guy-CAPs Tweeter GM (@ColoradoGuy18) June 19, 2018

As soon as the rain stopped Angel came to Hastings and hopped right into the front seat of his car.

Got her finally..once the rain started pouring she hopped right in the front seat. — Colorado Guy-CAPs Tweeter GM (@ColoradoGuy18) June 19, 2018

It is! Talked to the owner, and that's Angel. — Brian Atwell (@atwellorama) June 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Atwell announced that it was indeed his neighbor’s missing dog, Angel.

Angel was reunited with her family a short time later.

Well, I'm now ridiculously over-emotional about the reunion of our neighbor and her scared puppy. — Kat (@katatwell) June 19, 2018

After the reunion Hastings tweeted, “We enjoyed meeting Angel! Happy to help her weather the storm!”

