By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – According to a new survey, a majority of Americans view child abuse and neglect as a serious public health problem. Now, two Coloradans have created a foundation to support research, training and prevention.

lori poland 6pkg transfer frame 1961 Former Trauma Victim Now Heads Foundation To End Child Abuse

Dr. Richard Krugman (center) and Lori Polland (right) (credit: CBS)

One of the founders is Dr. Richard Krugman, former Dean of the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

The other is child and family therapist, Lori Poland. Nearly 35 years ago, she was kidnapped , sexually abused and left to die in an abandoned outhouse. Poland has dedicated her adult life to helping others who have suffered trauma.

lori poland 6pkg transfer frame 1661 Former Trauma Victim Now Heads Foundation To End Child Abuse

CBS4’s Kathy Walsh interviews Lori Poland. (credit: CBS)

“I am working on my healing all day every day and I have forever,” Poland told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

That started on Aug. 22, 1983. Poland was three years old. A man in a car kidnapped her from her front yard in Sheridan.

lori poland 6pkg transfer frame 381 Former Trauma Victim Now Heads Foundation To End Child Abuse

“The gentleman inside leaned over and asked if I liked candy. Like any sugar-loving 3-year-old, I said ‘yes’ and I eagerly got in the car and we were gone,” Poland said.

lori poland 6pkg transfer frame 261 Former Trauma Victim Now Heads Foundation To End Child Abuse

Her parents made a plea through the media to get her abductor to bring her back. While the community rallied, Poland’s kidnapper sexually abused her and left her to die in the pit of an abandoned outhouse in a remote area near Genesee.

Three days later, birdwatchers heard her crying. She was reunited with her parents.

lori poland 6pkg transfer frame 1201 Former Trauma Victim Now Heads Foundation To End Child Abuse

“People, first, are shocked that I’m not living on Colfax with needles hanging out of my arm,” Poland said.

Then, people are surprised to learn she became a child and family therapist.

“I feel like I’m unique, and it’s shaped me into being as good and kind of a human being as I possibly can,” said the mother of three.

Now, Poland has teamed up with her former pediatrician, Krugman, to establish the National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect (EndCAN).

lori poland 6pkg transfer frame 2377 Former Trauma Victim Now Heads Foundation To End Child Abuse

“I knew I needed to do something to make a difference,” Poland told a crowd at the kickoff of the foundation at the state capitol. She is now the Executive Director of EndCAN.

EndCAN will support research, training and prevention and work to change the conversation around child abuse and neglect.

“It’s fixable when we can talk about it,” said Poland.

The goal of EndCAN is to end child abuse and neglect in our lifetime. The founders hope to do so by changing the perception, making it a mental health and public health problem that can be treated.

To help fund EndCAN go to www.endcan.org.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 since 1984. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

