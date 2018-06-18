DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Monday a pilot program that ends ‘first-come, first-serve’ camping at a handful of state parks.

A ‘reservation-only’ system debuts next month.

Campers can make reservations online at cpwshop.com or by calling 1-800-244-5613.

“They will no longer need to gamble by waiting until they arrive at the park hoping to stay at a first-come, first-served site, only to find that there isn’t one available,” CPW stated in a news release.

Five of the state parks – Cheyenne Mountain State Park, Eleven Mile, Staunton, St. Vrain, and Trinidad Lake – will start operating the new program July 1st.

A sixth, Ridgway State Park, will begin reservation-only camping September 15th, and only for campsites within the F and G loops of the campground.

In the current system, campers can reserve camping sites state-wide up to six months in advance, but not within three days in advance.

“This is changing it for those last-minute folks,” said CPW’s Travis Duncan.

The new reservation system aligns the state’s methods with the way the public makes arrangements in the private accommodations industry, he added, and increases campers’ ability to plan their outings.

The hope, Duncan said, is that the reservation-only system can be eventually taken state-wide.

Under the new pilot program, campers who occupy a reservation-only campsite without a previously acquiring a reservation will be subject to a $50 citation, according CPW.

It’s the first time camping is being offered to the public at Staunton State Park. Twenty-five backcountry campsites will be available starting July 1st. They include a 24-by-11 foot pad for a tent, a bear-proof food locker, and a picnic table. However, no fire pits are present; no open fires are allowed.

Last week, CBS4 profiled another Staunton feature, the ‘track chair program.’

It is the only one of Colorado’s 40 state parks that offers free wheelchairs to disabled users, giving them the chance to explore the area with family and friends.