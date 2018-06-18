LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Rain showers over the weekend helped dampen the 416 Fire burning in La Plata County.

Officials lifted more evacuation and pre-evacuation notices for residents near the 416 Fire. Those residents live in the Hermosa area.

The 416 Fire has scorched more than 34,000 acres, and containment is now up to 30 percent.

Over the weekend, the San Juan National Forest received 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain. The weekend rain did not suppress the active wildfires or the drought, but it did provide temporary relief. In the forecast, a warming… https://t.co/grn0ehqg72 — SanJuanNF (@SanJuanNF) June 18, 2018

Officials say the fire may not be fully out until the monsoon season kicks in, but with more rain means more risk of flooding.

