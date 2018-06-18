BREAKING NEWSJeffco Sheriff asking for help identifying 5-year-old boy found walking alone in the dark
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Rain showers over the weekend helped dampen the 416 Fire burning in La Plata County.

416 fire 10vo transfer frame 240 Weekend Showers Provide Temporary Relief For Firefighters

416 Fire (credit: CBS)

Officials lifted more evacuation and pre-evacuation notices for residents near the 416 Fire. Those residents live in the Hermosa area.

The 416 Fire has scorched more than 34,000 acres, and containment is now up to 30 percent.

Officials say the fire may not be fully out until the monsoon season kicks in, but with more rain means more risk of flooding.

