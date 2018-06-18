BREAKING NEWSJeffco Sheriff asking for help identifying 5-year-old boy found walking alone in the dark
By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – Several homeowners in Denver’s Rosedale neighborhood are on edge after a break-in and several other attempted break-ins last week.

ring home invasion 10pkg transfer frame 167 2 Ring Doorbells Catch Woman Trying To Break Into Homes

On Thursday night, an unidentified woman showed up at two homes in the area of Evans and Grant.

“I heard my back door open and I slowly came too,” the homeowner who asked not to be identified said.

It was 4 a.m. and he, his wife, and their two boys were at home sleeping.

ring home invasion 10pkg transfer frame 6 2 Ring Doorbells Catch Woman Trying To Break Into Homes

“Knowing my kid was down there, I got to get down there so I ran down the stairs and yelled ‘Is there anyone there?’ as I ran down and I saw a lady running out my living room out the front door,” he said.

He would later learn their home was likely her last stop.

ring home invasion 10pkg transfer frame 828 2 Ring Doorbells Catch Woman Trying To Break Into Homes

CBS4’s Karen Morfitt interviews David Harbaugh. (credit: CBS)

“That’s what brought it to my attention in the first place,” said David Harbaugh who lives next door.

It was his doorbell camera that captured video of who police believe is the same woman.

ring home invasion 10pkg transfer frame 948 2 Ring Doorbells Catch Woman Trying To Break Into Homes

“I checked my Ring app hoping that maybe I got a video of her walking by and instead found a nice video of her trying to get into my door,” he said.

The very next night, another neighbor several houses down captured a second frightening video.

It shows the same woman carrying a large knife that she waves directly in front of the camera.

ring home invasion 10pkg transfer frame 888 2 Ring Doorbells Catch Woman Trying To Break Into Homes

“It is very scary that she came back to the same street the next night. I already thought it was unheard of for someone to come into your house when they know you’re their sleeping,” the homeowner said.

His was the only home she entered leaving with his wife’s wedding and engagement rings holding his grandmother’s diamond.

ring home invasion 10pkg transfer frame 2018 2 Ring Doorbells Catch Woman Trying To Break Into Homes

While all of it holds value to his family, their greatest loss is the feeling of comfort and safety in their home.

“Almost a week later it’s hard to sleep at night we feel violated as a family,” he said.

Police are now asking for help identifying the woman.

If you think you can help, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. You can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

