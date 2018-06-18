By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – Several homeowners in Denver’s Rosedale neighborhood are on edge after a break-in and several other attempted break-ins last week.

On Thursday night, an unidentified woman showed up at two homes in the area of Evans and Grant.

“I heard my back door open and I slowly came too,” the homeowner who asked not to be identified said.

It was 4 a.m. and he, his wife, and their two boys were at home sleeping.

“Knowing my kid was down there, I got to get down there so I ran down the stairs and yelled ‘Is there anyone there?’ as I ran down and I saw a lady running out my living room out the front door,” he said.

He would later learn their home was likely her last stop.

“That’s what brought it to my attention in the first place,” said David Harbaugh who lives next door.

It was his doorbell camera that captured video of who police believe is the same woman.

“I checked my Ring app hoping that maybe I got a video of her walking by and instead found a nice video of her trying to get into my door,” he said.

The very next night, another neighbor several houses down captured a second frightening video.

It shows the same woman carrying a large knife that she waves directly in front of the camera.

“It is very scary that she came back to the same street the next night. I already thought it was unheard of for someone to come into your house when they know you’re their sleeping,” the homeowner said.

His was the only home she entered leaving with his wife’s wedding and engagement rings holding his grandmother’s diamond.

While all of it holds value to his family, their greatest loss is the feeling of comfort and safety in their home.

“Almost a week later it’s hard to sleep at night we feel violated as a family,” he said.

Police are now asking for help identifying the woman.

If you think you can help, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. You can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.

