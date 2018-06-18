  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Local TV, Package Theft, Package Thief

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A homeowner in Colorado Springs is hoping someone recognizes the man who swiped a package off his front porch.

theft 2 Homeowner Who Caught Package Thief On Camera: I Couldnt Believe It

(credit: CBS)

Surveillance cameras show a vehicle pulling into the victim’s driveway, and it doesn’t look like the thief has any problem standing out.

He walks up to the door wearing bright yellow shoes, grabs the package and takes off.

“He had a blonde ponytail, yellow tennis shoes. He had tattoos on his sleeves. Very distinct,” said the homeowner. “I couldn’t believe that someone would just walk up and not even think twice about it.”

theft 1 Homeowner Who Caught Package Thief On Camera: I Couldnt Believe It

(credit: CBS)

The homeowner says he filed a police report.

If you recognize the man in the video, you’re asked to call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s