COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A homeowner in Colorado Springs is hoping someone recognizes the man who swiped a package off his front porch.

Surveillance cameras show a vehicle pulling into the victim’s driveway, and it doesn’t look like the thief has any problem standing out.

He walks up to the door wearing bright yellow shoes, grabs the package and takes off.

“He had a blonde ponytail, yellow tennis shoes. He had tattoos on his sleeves. Very distinct,” said the homeowner. “I couldn’t believe that someone would just walk up and not even think twice about it.”

The homeowner says he filed a police report.

If you recognize the man in the video, you’re asked to call police.