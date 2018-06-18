By Michael Spencer

Nick Kosmider of The Athletic joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on All Access Sunday night to discuss the upcoming NBA Draft, the future of Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and the possibility of LeBron James coming to Denver.

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets currently hold the 14th pick in the NBA Draft, which will take place on Thursday.

“14th is a really interesting area,” said Kosmider. “Most people I’ve talked to think there’s maybe nine to 11 really good players in the top of this draft and then you kind of hit another tier. It wouldn’t surprise me if the Nuggets pick there. It also wouldn’t surprise me if they try to trade back in an effort to shed some of the salary that they’re up against this year.”

If the Nuggets do stay at No. 14 Kosmider could see them potentially drafting Miles Bridges from Michigan State, Mikal Bridges from Villanova or Kevin Knox from Kentucky depending upon how the draft shakes out.

Much of the offseason talk in the NBA has centered around the potential of LeBron James leaving Cleveland, and whether or not Denver could be a potential landing spot. That talk was ramped up last week when former Nuggets guard Earl Boykins said on Altitude 950 radio that he gave the Nuggets a “35-40 percent chance” of landing LeBron James should they sign Nikola Jokic to a long-term deal.

“The fact that you can even talk about a superstar like LeBron James coming to Denver I think that’s a testament to what they (the Nuggets) have built,” said Kosmider. “My guess is probably closer to point-three and point-four percent chance.”

The Nuggets do have an interesting decision regarding the future of their current star Nikola Jokic. Jokic is entering the final year of on his rookie contract, but Kosmider expects the Nuggets to offer him a long-term extension this summer.

“At some point they’re going to extend him a max contract offer. They (the Nuggets front office) want Nikola Jokic in a Nuggets uniform for a long time to come. I think this will be the summer that it happens.”

