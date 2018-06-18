BREAKING NEWSJeffco Sheriff asking for help identifying 5-year-old boy found walking alone in the dark
LONGMONT, Colo (CBS4) – The 2500 cyclists participating in Bike MS, as well as the general public, can enjoy a new brew from Left Hand Brewing Co. It’s a new gose called Wheels Gose ‘Round. The brewery developed it to raise awareness for the battle against multiple sclerosis.

LINK: Bike MS Colorado

“Kettle soured gose with lemon peel in the kettle, and then raspberries added post fermentation,” said Jeff Joslin, as he described the new brew.

lefthand 3 Colorado Brewery Offers New Beer For Bike MS

(credit CBS)

Joslin is a brew house manager for Left Hand. He helped develop the new beer, which is featured at Bike MS events across the country.

“Goses are known for being salty, sour, traditionally made with coriander, so this is definitely the American slant to a German style,” Joslin explained.

lefthand 2 Colorado Brewery Offers New Beer For Bike MS

(credit CBS)

Joslin not only loves the challenge of developing a new beer, he loves the challenge of Bike MS.  He’s among the 575 members of Team Left Hand.

lefthand 1 Colorado Brewery Offers New Beer For Bike MS

(credit CBS)

“The ride is amazing,” he told CBS4. “There’s people from all over the company that do this, sales, maintenance, so it’s a good chance to hang out with guys I might not see all the time.”

Team Left Hand was formed in 2008, and since that time it’s raised $3-million for the National MS Society.

team left hand Colorado Brewery Offers New Beer For Bike MS

(credit Left Hand Brewing Co.)

“The National MS Society is one of the best nonprofits out there. They do great work,” Joslin said.

