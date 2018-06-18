By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday was our wettest day in the metro area in over a month. The rain will give way to low clouds, drizzle, and patchy fog during the Monday morning commute. The clouds will then gradually dissipate through early afternoon followed by scattered thunderstorms developing mainly after 3 p.m.

The thunderstorms should develop right along the urban corridor and then eventually move northeast mainly along the I-76 corridor. Some of the storms could be strong or severe with large hail and damaging wind. The Denver metro area and most of the NE plains of Colorado are officially under a “slight” risk for severe weather.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected mainly in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures stay about 10 degrees below normal for late June. Then mainly dry and warmer weather returns from Thursday through the weekend.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.