  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kyle Kuzma, Local TV, Los Angeles Lakers, Offbeat, talkers

Ryan Mayer

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a visit to speak to the Los Angeles Lakers this season as part of Vice President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka’s “Genius Talk” series. The impassioned speech that Johnson delivered apparently resonated with young forward Kyle Kuzma who has begun to add some bulk this offseason and he’s thanking “The Rock” for it.

 

Yo @therock appreciate the tips on summer gainz 💪🏽

A post shared by Kyle Kuzma (@kuz) on

 

Kuzma exploded onto the scene during his rookie season this year after being taken with the 27th overall pick in last June’s draft posting 16 points and six rebounds per game in over 30 minutes of action per night. In addition to hitting the weights, it looks like Kuzma has been working on his post moves in preparation for next season.