COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The giraffe calf getting special medical attention at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is showing signs of improvement, officials said.

Penny, was found splayed in her stall on the morning of Wednesday, June 13.

“Splaying means that her legs had gone out from underneath her in an unnatural way,” officials explained. “This can be anywhere from not very serious and treatable to life-threatening.”

“We don’t know why it happened but we’re doing everything we can to help her,” officials said on Facebook. “We have all our top people on this.”

RELATED: Giraffe Calf Health Scare: ‘We’re Cautiously Optimistic’

On Saturday, vet staff said Penny had done “great” overnight.

“She took her largest bottle yet at 1.5 liters at 12:30 a.m.,” officials said on Facebook. “She did skip two bottle feeding attempts in the morning but took another 1.5 liters of milk at midday today. She also loves licking/mouthing enrichment the keepers have been giving her.”

“She has now successfully gotten up and down on her own three times each,” officials stated.

On Sunday, Penny was examined by Dr. Liza Dadone at about 9:30 a.m.

“She looks good today,” officials said. “She received an antibiotic injection and has had two large bottles since midnight (as of the exam).”

Officials said they planned to recheck Penny’s blood work Monday morning.