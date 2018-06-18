BREAKING NEWSJeffco Sheriff asking for help identifying 5-year-old boy found walking alone in the dark
NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS4/AP) — A former Denver Nugggets player from Georgia has been arrested after an armed robbery.

456346372 8 Former Nugget J.J. Hickson Arrested, Suspected In Home Invasion

J.J. Hickson of the Denver Nuggets poses for photos during media day on Sept. 29, 2014 at the Pepsi Center. (credit: Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

J.J. Hickson, 29, was arrested Friday and was being held without bond, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s office. It was unknown if he has an attorney.

Hickson was charged in connection with a home invasion. At least two people were involved, but only Hickson faces charges.

james edward hickson former nugget arrest from coweta county so Former Nugget J.J. Hickson Arrested, Suspected In Home Invasion

J.J. Hickson (credit: Coweta County Sheriff)

Hickson was drafted in 2008 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also played for the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards throughout his eight-year career. He most recently played basketball overseas for the Lebanon Champville SC team.

The Nuggets released him during the 2015-2016 season.

