NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS4/AP) — A former Denver Nugggets player from Georgia has been arrested after an armed robbery.

J.J. Hickson, 29, was arrested Friday and was being held without bond, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s office. It was unknown if he has an attorney.

Hickson was charged in connection with a home invasion. At least two people were involved, but only Hickson faces charges.

Hickson was drafted in 2008 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also played for the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards throughout his eight-year career. He most recently played basketball overseas for the Lebanon Champville SC team.

The Nuggets released him during the 2015-2016 season.

